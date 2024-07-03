Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.08

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 137576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $537.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xometry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xometry by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

