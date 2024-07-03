Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 3.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. 51,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 121,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.04.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
