Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 3.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. 51,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 121,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Youdao Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

About Youdao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Youdao worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

