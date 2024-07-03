Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.26 and last traded at $196.70. 966,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,255,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

