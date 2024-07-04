130,522 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 130,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $6,939,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Research by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $548.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

