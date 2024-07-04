15,582 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

