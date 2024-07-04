2,509 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

