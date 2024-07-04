2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 4.2%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.61. 1,734,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,160,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
