2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 4.2%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.61. 1,734,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,160,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

