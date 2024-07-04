37,063 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of TJX opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

