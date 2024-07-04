5,235 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.