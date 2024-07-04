66,672 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

