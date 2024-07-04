8,793 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V2X by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of V2X by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of VVX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

