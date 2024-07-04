888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.97

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.97 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 733,225 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on 888. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
