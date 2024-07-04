89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.46. 117,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,163,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in 89bio by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

