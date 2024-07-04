Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX Trading Down 1.2 %
BOX stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.