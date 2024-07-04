Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Trading Down 1.2 %

BOX stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.