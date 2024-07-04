Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Up 0.7%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.15. 211,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,086,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

SLRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. Research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

