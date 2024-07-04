Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,888.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,983 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

