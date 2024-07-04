Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.