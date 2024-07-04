Aimee Katz Sells 100,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aimee Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

