Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $58,163,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.