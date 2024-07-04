Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 127.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $387.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

