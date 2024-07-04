Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 242.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.84 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

