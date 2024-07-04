Albion Financial Group UT Has $306,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11,930.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.