Albion Financial Group UT Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 42.3% in the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 43,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

