Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 744 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,297,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.3% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 54,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

