Albion Financial Group UT Sells 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

