Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,903 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

