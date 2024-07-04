Albion Financial Group UT Sells 623 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

