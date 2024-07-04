Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $498.00

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.29), with a volume of 523456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 465 ($5.88) in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFM

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Up 0.0 %

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of £567.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,133.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.