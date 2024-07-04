Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $187.62. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

