Amar K. Goel Sells 3,755 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $77,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.1 %
PUBM opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
