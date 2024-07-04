American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,351,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.07% of American Assets Trust worth $165,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.