Analysts Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

