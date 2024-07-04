AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AU. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,260,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

