ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.88 and its 200-day moving average is $333.37. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

