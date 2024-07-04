Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.59.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.