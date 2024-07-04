Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

