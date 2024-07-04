Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 1,338,262 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00.

Chewy Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

