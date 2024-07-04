Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 1,338,262 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00.
Chewy Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
