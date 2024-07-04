ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.12. 217,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 580,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $4,610,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

