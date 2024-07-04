Arvest Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

