Arvest Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.