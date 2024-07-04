Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,465 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,465 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIQ stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

