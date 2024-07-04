Arvest Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.84 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

