Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

