Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading 3.1% Higher

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.30. 28,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 140,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

