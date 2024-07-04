AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AtriCure worth $170,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 817,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AtriCure
In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AtriCure Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $59.61.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
