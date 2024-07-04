Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.