Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
CDMO stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.27.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avid Bioservices
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.