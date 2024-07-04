Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,152.0 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
Shares of DFRYF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. Avolta has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.87.
About Avolta
