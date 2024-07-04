Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,152.0 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of DFRYF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. Avolta has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.