AWM Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,424.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

