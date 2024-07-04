Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.83.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$26.97 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

